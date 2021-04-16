Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €68.47 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.40 ($55.76) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.37 ($61.62).

Shares of FRA:DPW opened at €48.09 ($56.58) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €41.78. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

