Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period To End on April 19th (OTCMKTS:DCRBU)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DCRBU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 19th. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 20th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

OTCMKTS:DCRBU opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.21. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $22.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCRBU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $575,000.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the hydrogen fuel cell powered commercial vehicles business. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation III and changed its name to Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation in August 2020.

