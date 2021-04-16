Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 174.3% from the March 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Danakali in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

SBMSF stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 6,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,216. Danakali has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31.

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritrea, East Africa. It focuses on the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

