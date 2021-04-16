Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €92.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DAI. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €75.12 ($88.37).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.36 ($88.66) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €72.32 and a 200 day moving average price of €59.71. Daimler has a twelve month low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a twelve month high of €76.85 ($90.41). The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

