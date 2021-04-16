CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Short Interest Update

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 884,900 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 334,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.82. 53,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,532. CTS has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.97 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average of $31.19.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CTS will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.03%.

About CTS

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

