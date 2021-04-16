Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 17.4% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $719.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

