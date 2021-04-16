Critical Comparison: Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) & Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Malvern Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Brookline Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Malvern Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.97%. Brookline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.18%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than Brookline Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 17.26% 5.65% 0.66% Brookline Bancorp 11.92% 4.50% 0.49%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and Brookline Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 3.08 $6.38 million $0.84 22.60 Brookline Bancorp $377.42 million 3.19 $87.72 million $1.10 14.02

Brookline Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp. Brookline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Malvern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookline Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Brookline Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brookline Bancorp beats Malvern Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of January 20, 2021, it owned and maintained its headquarters and nine other banking locations in Chester and Delaware counties, Pennsylvania, Morristown, New Jersey, its New Jersey regional headquarters, and Palm Beach Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans. The Commercial Loans and Leases segment consists of commercial loans, which includes taxi medallion loans, equipment financing, and loans to condominium associations. The Consumer Loans Segment comprises of residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

