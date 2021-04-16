Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.42

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $5.87. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $5.70, with a volume of 150,500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $293.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.42.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) by 700.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. It operates through Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; sale of grain derivatives, including flour and oil; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; provision of agricultural services; leasing of farms to third parties; disposal and development of farmlands; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities.

