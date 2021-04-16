Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Down 72.2% in March

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the March 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CRARY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,298. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.98. Crédit Agricole has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.84.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRARY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. AlphaValue upgraded Crédit Agricole to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Crédit Agricole from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crédit Agricole currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

