Cormark Weighs in on Lundin Gold Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Gold in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC cut their target price on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$11.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Lundin Gold has a one year low of C$8.95 and a one year high of C$13.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.77.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$246.67 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 105,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$1,065,792.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,850,114.23. Also, Director Paul Mcrae purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares in the company, valued at C$112,612.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,171.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.