Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.67

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.67 ($0.54) and traded as high as GBX 53.35 ($0.70). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 52.68 ($0.69), with a volume of 87,956 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £279.20 million and a PE ratio of 61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of €1.33 ($1.56) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 3.01%.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

