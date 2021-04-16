Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$121.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$121.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CCA. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$126.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$129.63.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$121.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$118.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$89.90 and a twelve month high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.94 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$618.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$613.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.1700003 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.