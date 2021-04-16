CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) Short Interest Down 59.3% in March

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the March 15th total of 536,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCRF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, December 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, April 9th.

CloudMD Software & Services stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 120,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,559. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. CloudMD Software & Services has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $2.61.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in Canada. The company provides digital technologies that connect doctors and allied health care providers to their patients. It also engages in retailing of prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and other front store items through primary care clinics and pharmacies, as well as provide clinical, medical reviews, and compounding services.

