Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Up 4.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $22.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 110,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 19,720,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.59.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

In related news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,636 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 59,367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 78.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 42,375 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 144.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.