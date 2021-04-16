Civic (CVC) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. During the last seven days, Civic has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One Civic coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $456.01 million and $97.12 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00066125 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00019298 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $457.00 or 0.00722946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00088513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00033148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,731.41 or 0.05902909 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com . Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Civic Coin Trading

