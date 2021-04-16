Citigroup (NYSE:C) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 376,909 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 19,996,672 shares.The stock last traded at $73.92 and had previously closed at $72.91.

The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $151.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37.

Citigroup Company Profile (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

