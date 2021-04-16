China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 399.5 days.
China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $$5.32 during midday trading on Thursday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.
About China Resources Gas Group
