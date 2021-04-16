China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,800 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the March 15th total of 353,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 399.5 days.

China Resources Gas Group stock remained flat at $$5.32 during midday trading on Thursday. China Resources Gas Group has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.22.

Get China Resources Gas Group alerts:

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.