Charles Heilbronn Sells 15,397 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63.

Charles Heilbronn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Charles Heilbronn sold 85,430 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.71, for a total value of $27,910,835.30.

On Friday, April 9th, Charles Heilbronn sold 142,945 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.12, for a total value of $45,902,498.40.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Charles Heilbronn sold 80,724 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.22, for a total value of $25,607,267.28.

On Monday, March 29th, Charles Heilbronn sold 175,944 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.27, for a total transaction of $53,886,368.88.

On Friday, March 26th, Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56.

ULTA traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $326.32. The company had a trading volume of 571,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $282.84. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.01 and a 12-month high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.89 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. OTR Global upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,766,000 after purchasing an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 777,287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after purchasing an additional 186,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth $153,942,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 516,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,206,000 after buying an additional 181,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,893,000 after buying an additional 18,787 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

