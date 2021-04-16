Cadiz’s (CDZI) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadiz’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

CDZI stock opened at $10.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. Cadiz has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDZI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadiz by 212.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cadiz by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cadiz during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadiz Inc operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

