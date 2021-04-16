Brokers Offer Predictions for National CineMedia, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCMI)

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for National CineMedia in a research report issued on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National CineMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCMI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in National CineMedia by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 201,232 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

