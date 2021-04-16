Brokerages Set Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Price Target at $41.50

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.42.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $44.19. The company had a trading volume of 332,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,277. Belden has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 14.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

