Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.51 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $1.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Fastenal also reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year sales of $5.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Shares of FAST opened at $50.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $51.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.36 and a 200 day moving average of $47.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $591,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $254,009,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,386,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,373,000 after purchasing an additional 743,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $34,647,000. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

