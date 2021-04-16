BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNP has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €54.87 ($64.55).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €51.76 ($60.89) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €51.54 and its 200-day moving average is €43.02.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

