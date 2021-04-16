BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:HYT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 232,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,329,345 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,624,000 after acquiring an additional 46,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,845,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,097,000 after acquiring an additional 157,788 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 846,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 836,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 58,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,361,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.