BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the March 15th total of 93,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:HYT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 232,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,106. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.34. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $11.98.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%.
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
