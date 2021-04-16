Bitcoin Incognito Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $574.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $116,382.38 and approximately $574.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 88.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

