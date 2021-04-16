Barclays Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €24.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €21.53 ($25.32).

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN stock opened at €19.99 ($23.51) on Tuesday. freenet has a fifty-two week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a fifty-two week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €17.90.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.