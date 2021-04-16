Aviva’s (AVVIY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.25 on Monday. Aviva has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.7315 dividend. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.43%. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

