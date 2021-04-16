Aviva’s (AVVIY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AVVIY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.25 on Monday. Aviva has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.30.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
