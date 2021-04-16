ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $84.00. The stock traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 2118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.26.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.77.

In other news, Director Kathleen D. Mcelligott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $357,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 175.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 8,355 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $816.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

