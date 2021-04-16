Apria’s (NYSE:HAYW) Quiet Period To End on April 21st

Apria’s (NYSE:HAYW) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 21st. Apria had issued 40,277,778 shares in its initial public offering on March 12th. The total size of the offering was $684,722,226 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Apria’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAYW shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Apria in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Apria in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. Apria has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $17.98.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 7,190,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $115,552,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Holleran purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000 over the last 90 days.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

