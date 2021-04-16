Aphria (TSE:APH) Downgraded by Pi Financial

Pi Financial cut shares of Aphria (TSE:APH) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Aphria’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Aphria has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$24.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.15.

Aphria (TSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$160.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$154.45 million.

