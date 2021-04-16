AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the March 15th total of 5,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,346 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,905,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.26.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $22.01. 3,869,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,677. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

