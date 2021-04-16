Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target at $97.57

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.29.

TMTNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Toromont Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Toromont Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.28. 303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day moving average of $69.48. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $80.09.

Toromont Industries Ltd. is engaged in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

