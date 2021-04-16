Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) PT at $178.09

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.62.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $2.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.84. The company had a trading volume of 708,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,632. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day moving average is $162.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $80.80 and a fifty-two week high of $199.94.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

