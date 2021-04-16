Analysts Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Price Target at $65.75

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in Globus Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.65. The stock had a trading volume of 308,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,796. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

