Analysts Set Expectations for Entegris, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Entegris in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ENTG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entegris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

ENTG stock opened at $119.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 300,444 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $36,260,586.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,349,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Entegris by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $2,100,000. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

