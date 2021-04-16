Analysts Set Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Price Target at GBX 186.83

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 182 ($2.38).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 180.50 ($2.36). The stock had a trading volume of 883,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 144.96. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 197.20 ($2.58). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

