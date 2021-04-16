Analysts Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to announce earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Quantum reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quantum will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $98.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QMCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quantum from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In other Quantum news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 683,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 104,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 13.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth about $2,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Quantum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Quantum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 127,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QMCO traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.08. 132,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,662. The firm has a market cap of $441.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97. Quantum has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.