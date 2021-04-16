Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.21 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report $168.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.05 million. ProPetro posted sales of $395.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $839.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $766.50 million to $969.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.43 million to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research cut ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ProPetro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.32.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,089. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $220,784.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at $252,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

