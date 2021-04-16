Analysts Expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $267.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce sales of $267.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $275.40 million and the lowest is $260.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $184.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $262.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

In related news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Fox Factory by 181.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 90,306 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 191.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 32.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FOXF stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.28. 165,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,766. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.26. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

