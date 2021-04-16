Analysts Anticipate Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Zynex posted earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Zynex had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 50.67%.

ZYXI has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zynex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zynex by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $786,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Zynex by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zynex stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.33. 158,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,626. The stock has a market cap of $534.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.14. Zynex has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $29.73.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

