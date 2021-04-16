Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Announce -$1.39 EPS

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.33). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($4.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($4.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $518,730.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,851.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,734. The stock has a market cap of $609.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Relmada Therapeutics (RLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.