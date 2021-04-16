Analysts Anticipate Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to Announce -$1.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) to announce earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.33). Relmada Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.95) to ($4.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.43) to ($4.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Relmada Therapeutics.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $106,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $518,730.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sergio Traversa sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total value of $77,208.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,851.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,341 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLMD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 57,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,734. The stock has a market cap of $609.59 million, a P/E ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 0.53. Relmada Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.33.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

