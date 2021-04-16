Amy E. Weaver Sells 5,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $1,149,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,178,019.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $4.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,249,615. The company has a market capitalization of $214.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.68. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

