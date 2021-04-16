Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.12 on Exchanges

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $237.57 million and $2.64 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth's total supply is 327,367,479 coins and its circulating supply is 212,230,787 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth's official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

