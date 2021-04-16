AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$23.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALA. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. CSFB increased their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on AltaGas to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

ALA traded up C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$21.48. 560,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,291. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.97. The company has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35. AltaGas has a twelve month low of C$13.86 and a twelve month high of C$21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. AltaGas’s payout ratio is currently 57.50%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

