AllSafe Price Reaches $0.0449 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 15th. AllSafe has a total market cap of $410,632.32 and $143.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for $0.0449 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00059910 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005898 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 101.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

