Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Head to Head Contrast

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 21Vianet Group has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alithya Group and 21Vianet Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -16.47% -13.68% -6.93% 21Vianet Group -47.40% -41.77% -12.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Alithya Group and 21Vianet Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 5 0 0 2.00 21Vianet Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Alithya Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.24, suggesting a potential upside of 45.18%. 21Vianet Group has a consensus target price of $31.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than 21Vianet Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.9% of Alithya Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of 21Vianet Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and 21Vianet Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $210.26 million 0.54 -$29.82 million ($0.16) -13.94 21Vianet Group $544.25 million 7.07 -$26.18 million ($0.24) -118.83

21Vianet Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. 21Vianet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CT, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RF, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to maximize material management processes; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochem turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network. The company's hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customers' servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; Hybrid IT Services, which provide customers with a complete package of infrastructure service offerings; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network service. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 26 self-built and 51 partnered data centers located in approximately 20 cities with 36,291 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. 21Vianet Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.