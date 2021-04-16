Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

AEG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:AEG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,283,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,925. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.0727 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aegon by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after buying an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 85,129 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 794,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Aegon by 47.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 180,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,000.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

