Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith Sells 28,156 Shares

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) insider A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 28,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 241 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £67,855.96 ($88,654.25).

A Christopher (Chris) Meredith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, A Christopher (Chris) Meredith sold 33,390 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.10), for a total transaction of £79,134.30 ($103,389.47).

Shares of LON:AMS opened at GBX 265.50 ($3.47) on Friday. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 52-week high of GBX 269.50 ($3.52). The stock has a market cap of £572.08 million and a P/E ratio of 68.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.71 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 230.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Company Profile

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

