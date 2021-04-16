$710.65 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will report sales of $710.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $681.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $734.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $643.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.02 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on VC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Visteon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered Visteon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Visteon stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.34. 298,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,271. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -85.45 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth $257,000.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visteon (VC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.