$56.75 Million in Sales Expected for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $56.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $60.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.22 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $56.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $222.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $216.70 million to $225.96 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $309.29 million, with estimates ranging from $278.95 million to $338.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $51.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1,238.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from $18.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $7.79. The company had a trading volume of 7,399,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,413,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 3.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.07. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after buying an additional 418,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 785,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after buying an additional 643,833 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 185,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 410,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

